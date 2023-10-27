‘Animal’ track ‘Satranga Re’ by Arijit Singh explores darker sides of love

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming gangster thriller film ‘Animal’ has released its new track ‘Satranga Re’. An ode to a powerful heartfelt but tragic romance, the track sung by Arijit Singh explores the darker side of love, showcasing an emotionally hard-hitting narrative that explores the baggage that comes with love.



This baggage includes things such as post-marital problems, heartbreak, helplessness, the inability to explain oneself and much more. Arijit Singh, as usual, delivers a beautifully passion-driven performance where he brings to life the emotions and the theme of the track.

Harmonious, positive and yet melancholic, ‘Satranga Re’ is very somber in nature and hushed in its tone as it primarily focuses on a powerful romance which begins to collapse like a house of cards. Infusing the elements of mainstream pop, acoustic pop, synth-pop, experimental music and more.

Significantly different in terms of style in comparison to the film’s previous track ‘Hua Main’, ‘Satrang Re’ is entirely romantic and in fact to some level resonates a vibe of regret, longing, strong love while completely discarding the gangster elements from its sound.

The production is also top quality, the sound design is booming, open, but also has a clear sense of restraint as it knows when to pull back so that the vocals and instrumentation can shine side by side whilst complementing one another.

The music video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s romance crumbling and falling apart as Rashmika begins to grow distant from Ranbir Kapoor, while the latter is taking care of his what looks like gangster business.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by duo Siddharth and Garima, 'Satranga Re' doesn't shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. The track mirrors the central theme of ‘Animal’, revealing different facets of the human personality and provides a glimpse into the film's engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and a talented ensemble, ‘Animal’ is a crime drama that explores several facets of emotions associated with love.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is a gangster thriller action film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra.

The movie will hit theatres on December 1, 2023. The music for the song is composed by Pritam's Jam8.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed ‘Anima’l. The film will hit theatres in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.