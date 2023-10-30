Anil Kapoor undergoes epic body transformation for 'Animal', 'Fighter',

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday dropped a string of pictures of his epic body transformation for his role in the upcoming films 'Animal' and 'Fighter'.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the post which he captioned, "Switching between two completely opposite roles this last year has been both challenging and gratifying...Going from the 65-year-old Balbir in Animal to the 45-year-old Air Force officer Rocky in Fighter, I had to undergo a serious physical transformation to do justice to the prestigious uniform I was wearing. Now that both the films have wrapped up, I can't wait for the audiences to watch them!"

In the first picture, Anil could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his hairy chest.

In one of the posts, he could be seen striking a pose inside a bathtub.

The last picture, features Anil working out inside the gym.

Soon after he shared the pictures, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "It's easy to do all this when ur just 18 years old Anil when u reach ur 30,s it gets tougher lol."

Sonam Kapoor commented, "Dad," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Farah Khan commented, "Papajiiiiiiii."

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

In the film, Anil will be seen portraying the role of Ranbir's father.

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2024.