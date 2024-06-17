Anil Kapoor begins prep for action-drama 'Subedaar'

CHENNAI: Actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for the action-drama 'Subedaar'. He shared a still from the sets.

Anil took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself.

Anil looks intense while performing action sequence.

The image captures him grabbing the neck on film's crew for preparation.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins."

As soon as he shared the photo, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Anil's best friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Go for it my friend."

Fighter director Siddharth Anand commented, "Wow too good."

Anil's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi dropped fire emojis.

In March, the official announcement was made at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

In the poster, Anil can be seen in intense in a shirt-and-trouser look, holding a riffle in his hands.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

Apart from this, Anil is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.