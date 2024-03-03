Angela Bassett reveals secret behind her 26-year of marriage

LOS ANGELES: Actress Angela Bassett spilled the beans about the secret to her 26-year marriage with husband Courtney B. Vance.



The actress got married to her Yale School of Drama classmate Courtney B. Vance, when they reconnected in their late thirties and have been inseparable since then.

“From the beginning, he was always just a very supportive partner and he continues to be to this day. And our communication continues to be strong, But it always comes back to, he's always been thoughtful about me. His core burns pure,” Bassett told people.com.

Courtney B added: "It's kindness and support. There are no perfect marriages. It's work, it's understanding, it's apologising. Our phrase is, ‘If you mess up, fess up.’ If you mess it up, it's okay. Say it, and it'll be done with."

The 65-year-old star shared that she was attracted to Courtney at drama school.

Angela said: "When I met Courtney, I had known him in drama school, was very enamoured of his talents, his gift on stage, and just him as a person, just a real sweetheart, found him to be supportive.

"I always thought I was going to get married or maybe I thought I was going to have a kid by 29. But by the time I got to 29, there was no partner, and the career was taking off in a way that I had worked hard for and was really happy about.”

It was in 1997 when they got married. The couple welcomed their twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.

However, the early years of their relationship was not a cake walk, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress recalled: "I remember early in the marriage you were like, ‘Ah, it feels kind of unstable,’ and me coming from a single parent household, what does it look like? Early on I was like, 'Oh, my god, it's not working.' And then he'd be like, 'No...' He's just a very calming influence.”

“(He) puts everything in proper perspective. Just, we can work through anything and everything.”