Angad Bedi drops adorable picture with 'Lust Stories 2' co-star Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Actors Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi will be seen sharing screen space with Angad Bedi in 'Lust Stories 2'

On Thursday, Angad took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture with Mrunal from the sets of the film.

The image shows Angad and Mrunal flashing their million-dollar smiles.

''A lust Story...Made for Each Other," Angad captioned the post.

'Lust Stories' explores the concepts of modern-day relationships and the varying degrees of complexities that come with it.

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.

The cast also includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

'Lust Stories' will be streaming on Netflix from June 29.

In the coming months, Mrunal will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in a yet-to-be-titled project.

The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.Mrunal shared a picture with Vijay on her Instagramhandle and wrote in the caption, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma

She also has a film with Nani. The duo recently wrapped up filming the project.

Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, "I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.