Andy Cohen shares insights on a few regrets in career, including Oprah Winfrey interview

WASHINGTON: Andy Cohen, host of 'Watch What Happens Live,' recently looked back on a cringe-worthy moment from a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, expressing regret over a question he posed to the media mogul. In a candid interview obtained by People magazine, Cohen, 56, admitted that asking Winfrey, now 70, if she had ever "taken a dip in the lady pond" remains one of his "few regrets" from his career.

The incident happened during a 2013 episode of his Bravo talk show, according to People magazine. Recalling the awkward exchange, Cohen shared, "We're about to end the show, it's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's ever had sex with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?" He acknowledged that the question was not well-received by Winfrey, who responded directly with a firm "No, I have not. Thank you."

Despite the uncomfortable moment, Cohen emphasized his gratitude for Winfrey appearing on his show. "It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show," he said according to People magazine. Following the interview, Cohen learned from Winfrey's close friend, Gayle King, that Winfrey had initially misunderstood the term "lady pond."

"Gayle King told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by 'the lady pond,'" Cohen revealed.

"I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am," he said. Despite the regrettable question, Cohen fondly remembered the episode as one of his favourites from 'Watch What Happens Live,' highlighting the positive aspects of his interaction with Winfrey.