Andrew Scott joins cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

WASHINGTON: After Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny, actor Andrew Scott has also joined the cast of 'Knives Out 3' sequel, reported Variety. Scott came to prominence portraying James Moriarty in the series 'Sherlock'. His role as the priest in the second series of 'Fleabag' in 2019, earned him the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also starred as Tom Ripley in the crime series 'Ripley'.

Earlier, writer and director Rian Johnson announced on X that Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming ensemble murder mystery thriller. In a 45-second teaser video, he also announced the title of the sequel, 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

'Wake Up Dead Man' is expected to soon go into production and is slated to release in 2025. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but Johnson and Craig have teased that it is Blanc's "most dangerous case yet."

"I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson wrote on social media before announcing the threequel's title. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

The first part of the franchise starred Daniel Craige, Christopher Plummer, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette, and Katherine Langford. The second installment starred Daniel Craige, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Hugh Grant, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Ethan Hawk, and many more.

'Wake Up Dead Man' reunites Scott and Craig, who shared scenes in 2015's James Bond sequel 'Spectre', reported Variety.