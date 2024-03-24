Ananya shares delightful pics from beach and sets, fans react

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Pandey, known for her roles in movies like 'Pati Patni Aur Who,' 'Dream Girl 2', and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of pictures from her special moments and filming locations. The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to post a series of pictures from various places, including beach scenes and lively film sets, exuding joy with a bright smile.

In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen managing her busy filming schedule while sporting an adorable smile. In another photo, she poses by the beach, featuring behind-the-scenes snapshots from her photoshoots.

She captioned the post with, "I'm basically the happiest on a beach or on set... there's no in between." Soon after the actress shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, "Queen of hearts." Another user wrote, "Gorgeous as always." A third user commented, "You're a beauty queen." On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress is now gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'