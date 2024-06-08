Ananya Panday flaunts her new hair makeover

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday, busy with her upcoming film 'Call Me Bae,' stunned fans with a bunch of pictures showing off her fresh haircut.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan,' actress shared a couple of stunning pictures and a video revealing her excitement about her 'freshly cut curtain.'

In the pictures and video, Ananya looked flawless as she flaunted her brand-new haircut. She even mentioned how she couldn't decide on just one picture and wanted her fans to pick their favourite.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "freshly cut curtain bangs, fake freckles and really feeling the sun I couldn't pick just one, can you?"

Soon after Ananya dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section, showing just how much they love her new style.

One fan wrote, "This hairstyle suits you so well."

Another fan commented, "You are so pretty Ananya."

"How can someone escape from her beauty," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Apart from 'Call Me Bae,' Ananya has other projects in her kitty. The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

