An amazing time to be an actor: Madhoo

Known for hit 1990s films such as Roja, Phool Aur Kaante, and Gentleman, Madhoo recently starred in series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu and Sweet Kaaram Coffee. She will be next seen in psychological thriller film, Kartam Bhugtam. She says she has moved on from the age-old thought process of being a heroine on film sets and embraced her role as a collaborator in the process of filmmaking. “This is an amazing time to be an actor”, said Madhoo.

“Back in the day, I was a part of a culture where it was like ‘I’m the hero, I’m the heroine’. But now, it doesn’t feel like that. I have moved on from that thought process and that’s something the (OTT) content has done for me. It feels like I’m an actor on the movie set. You just feel that we are all collaborative and making one story,” she said.

The 55-year-old actor said, unlike the 90s, she no longer cares about being typecast in a certain role as she believes it’s difficult to be stereotyped in the era of content boom. “I used to think I would be typecast. But now I don’t care because there is so much content,” she added.

“Today, it’s not about the length of the character, but its importance in a story. Those changes have definitely happened,” she further mentioned.

Directed by Soham P Shah, Kartam Bhugtam will hit the screens on May 17.