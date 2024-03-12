Amruta Khanvilkar channels her real-life struggles for 'Lootere' role

MUMBAI: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming thriller 'Lootere' has opened up on the emotional trauma of her character, sharing how she has used instances of entrapment from her real life for this role.



The show revolves around a ship carrying precious cargo and the threat it faces from Somali pirates. It features an ensemble cast that includes Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta and Aamir Ali.

Talking about her character, Amruta, who has been the winner of celebrity dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 7', has tapped into her inner struggles and experiences, channeling them to authentically portray the on-screen persona and do justice to the role.

Amruta said: "The emotional trauma comes because she is caged and trapped. I come from a very normal Maharashtrian household. While growing up, I was always told how to behave because I am a girl. So, that entrapment I felt while growing up does not just come from relatives; it also comes from society."

"I come from a very conventional background, so there was a lot of entrapment there. I took all that entrapment, and what really helped me is the entrapment I faced when I wanted to pursue this career. I used that entrapment for my character in 'Lootere'," she shared.

Amruta, who is known for her work in 'Raazi', added: "My character cannot lose her dignity, grace, or be overly expressive that she would nudge her husband or her father in the wrong way. For her, that inner conflict and entrapment were very essential."

'Lootere' will air on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22.