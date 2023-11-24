Amitabh Bachchan’s universal admiration: ‘I have a crush on every women’

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, known for his fun antics on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, has once again left the audience spellbound by revealing his "crush".



In the episode 74 of the junior special segment, host of the quiz-based reality show Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Atyukt Behurai from Vadodara, Gujarat to the hot seat. He studies in the fifth grade.

During the conversation, Big B said: “Mr Computer here is very knowledgeable. And he's saying that you have many secrets that not just you even your sister knows. So, I'd like to ask Akriti. Can you share his secrets?”

Atyukt’s sister Akriti, who was sitting in the audience, said: “There are certain things that you find awkward to discuss with parents although we can say it, we don't know how. Similarly, there are girls in his class, Some of them tell him and a few of them keep a watch on everyone. They said that Atyukt your name is written in her diary next to the word 'crush'.”

On listening to his sister’s words, Atyukt had hidden his face with his hands.

Big B: “Don't hide your face. So many girls have a crush on you.”

Atyukt said: “I have to go back to the same school, Sir.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor said: “Everyone has watched the show. You're done with.”

The boy then said: “Sir, please share your secret too”, to which Big B said, “I'm asking you questions and you're reversing it.”

Atyukt asked: "How many girls had a crush on you?”

The 81-year-old actor then said: “We can have a crush on every woman on this planet. They're all beautiful. They're all nice. I have a crush on all the women here.I adore women. And all the men here are my friends!”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.