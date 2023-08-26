Amitabh Bachchan: 'Superstitions' misguides people, must not be encouraged

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the concept of 'superstitions', saying people should not believe in superstitions because it misguides them, and it must not be encouraged too.

Big B has been involved in many social causes like he was the UNIFEF Goodwill Ambassador for the Polio eradication campaignin India in 2002. He was also the face of the ‘Save Our Tigers’ campaign.

Amitabh has been a vocal ‘brand ambassador’ of the Swachh Bharat Mission. In 2020, he was helping the government to promote its public health message concerning Covid-19.

The host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, Big B welcomed Finance Executive Saurabh Sengupta from Durg, Chhattisgarh, to the hot seat of the quiz reality show in the ‘KBC Play Along’ special episode.

While talking about ‘Super Sandook’ question to Saurabh, Amitabh asked the contestant that ‘whether he believes in superstitions?’

The contestant nodded and said: “Yes sir I believe in superstitions.”

He then narrated anecdote saying “sometimes when you are going out for some important work and you see face of a particular person, and if the day goes bad, then I try to not see that person the next day”.

He then laughed and said, “I can’t name that person”.

The ‘Deewaar’ fame actor said: “There are different kinds of superstitions. If a black cat crosses your way, this is believed by many."

Saurabh said: “Do you also believe in this (black cat superstition) sir?”, to which the 80-year-old actor said: “I don’t believe in this, but my driver believes in it. My driver takes a U-turn. I ask him ‘what are you doing?’ He says ‘sir billi kaat gayi raasta’.”

Amitabh further said: “I have been told if a snake crosses your path, then it means something.” “But we should not believe in superstitions. Ye gumraah kar deta hai logo ko (it misguides people). Usko badhawa nahi dena chahiye (it should not be encouraged),” added Big B.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.