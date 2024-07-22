Amid 'Tauba Tauba' success, Karan Aujla announces India dates for 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'

MUMBAI: Singer Karan Aujla has been the talk of the town ever since his song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring Vicky Kaushal was unveiled. While fans are still grooving to his latest track from 'Bad Newz', Aujla on Monday gave them a new surprise by unveiling dates of the India leg of his 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'. Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December 2024 and travel across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai.

His long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky will join the singer in all four cities, as per a statement. Excited about the tour, Aujla said, "This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

Adding to it, Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation comments, "We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India.

The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon and his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It's been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour' to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be a culmination of standout production, magntic stage presence and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss!"

Dates for Indian leg of his tour: Saturday, 7th December 2024- Chandigarh * Friday, 13th December 2024- Bengaluru * Sunday, 15th December 2024 - New Delhi * Saturday, 21st December 2024 - Mumbai Before 'Tauba Tauba', Aujla has created hit songs such as 'Softly' and 'On Top' among others.