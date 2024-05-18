American singer Gwen Stefani dons Indian designer Rahul Mishra's ensemble at 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

LOS ANGELES: Indian designers are undoubtedly taking global fashion by storm. Rahul Mishra is one of them.

After creating waves at Met Gala 2024 with her floral outfit designed for Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Rahul's creativity once again got an international touch - all thanks to American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani

For her musical performance at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, Gwen donned an outfit from the shelves of Rahul Mishra.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Mishra shared captivating images of the 'Rich Girl' hitmaker wearing a "hand-embroidered 'Amethyst' iris corset top, paired with coordinating sequinned pants from Rahul Mishra's Couture Fall 2023 collection, We, The People."

This update left Rahul Mishra's followers extremely happy.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Wow super proud."

"Beautiful design... kudos," another Instagram user wrote.

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton won the top honors at the 59th annual ACM Awards held in Frisco, Texas and hosted by Reba McEntire. Wilson won Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Event of the Year, the latter for "Save Me," her duet with Jelly Roll; Stapleton took home Album of the Year, Male Entertainer of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, as per Variety.

Other big winners include Megan Maroney and Nate Smith (female/male best new artists), Jessie Jo Dillon (best songwriter), Old Dominion (best group); and Luke Combs won Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" while Jordan Davis took Song of the Year for "Next Thing You Know."

McEntire closed the show with a rousing performance, and she also earned laughs from the audience at the top of the show.

"They were just telling me backstage that I won my very first ACM Awards 40 years ago. I know what you're thinking, 'Reba, you're only 39. How can that possibly be true?' Quit it," she said. "But seriously, I have been around for a while. I can remember way back when Jelly Roll was an after-school snack, Luke was one of the Gospels, not half of the guys in country music, and a stagecoach was how I got to work."