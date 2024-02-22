America Ferrera to be part of Paul Greengrass' wildfire drama 'The Lost Bus'

WASHINGTON: Oscar nominee America Ferrera has signed on to feature in Paul Greengrass' upcoming drama 'The Lost Bus' starring Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, reported Variety.

The film, which is being developed, produced, and distributed by Apple Original Films with an original script by Brad Inglesby ("Mare of Easttown"), is based on Lizzie Johnson's book 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire' about the devastating 2018 California wildfires that killed over 100 people and destroyed the majority of Paradise. The flames were the most deadly in the state's history.

The film follows Kevin McKay (McConaughey) and Mary Ludwig (Ferrera), a bus driver and teacher who drive a school bus full of young pupils through the Camp Fire. The project will begin production this spring.

Ferrera just received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal as Gloria, a mother and Mattel employee who goes on an adventure to Barbie World in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar hit 'Barbie'.

She is the eighth Latina actress to be nominated in this category, and the first since Ariana DeBose won for 'West Side Story' in 2021. According to Variety, Ferrera first gained attention with the 2002 coming-of-age film 'Real Women Have Curves', which led to her starring role in the comedy TV series 'Ugly Betty'.

As Betty Suarez, she became the first and only Latina to win the lead comedy actress award at the Emmys in 2007 and remains the only one to have been nominated in the category more than once.

Also, a Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor, Ferrera is making her directorial debut, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," an adaptation of the acclaimed novel, slated for production in 2024 and written by "Flamin' Hot" scribe Linda Yvette Chavez.

Greengrass won his only directorial nomination for the heartbreaking 9/11 drama 'United 93' (2006), and he has also directed Oscar-nominated and winning films such as 'The Bourne Ultimatum', 'Captain Phillips', and 'News of the World.' McConaughey received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club' (2013) as Ron Woodroof, a man who takes on the system after being diagnosed with HIV.

The new project will be produced by Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, Jason Blum's Blumhouse, Ingelsby and Greg Goodman. Lizzie Johnson and Amy Lord are executive producers. This marks the second collaboration between Apple and Inglesby (after the upcoming "Echo Valley" with Julianne Moore), reported Variety.