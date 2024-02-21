Iconic radio personality, voice of 'Geetmala' Ameen Sayani dies at 91

MUMBAI: Legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani passed away due to a heart attack late on Tuesday, his son Rajil Sayani confirmed on Wednesday. He was 91. According to Rajil Sayani, the iconic radio presenter suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which he was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

"The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn't save him and he was declared dead, " Rajil said. His funeral will take place on Thursday, as the family is waiting for some relatives to reach Mumbai today, he added. Ameen Sayani, was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and over the years became famed for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

Sayani became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which was instrumental in making listening to the radio more common in India. Sayani's Geetmala, which showcased well-known Hindi film music and captivated listeners for decades, became a national phenomenon.

"Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" his distinctive introduction became instantly recognised and began to be copied. He had produced, compered (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951. Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952.

Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise has left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing till the generations come.