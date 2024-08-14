Amaran's making is high on action

CHENNAI: On account of Independence Day, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran released the making video of the film. Kamal Haasan's vocal rendition has elevated the whole video. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead.

Amaran is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, portraying the struggles and sacrifices of the soldiers.

The film is backed by Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music and Anbariv duo is handling the stunts.

CH Sai is behind the lens, while R Kalaivannan is the editor. Amaran is all set to hit the screens on October 31, eyeing Deepavali holiday.