Begin typing your search...

    Amaran's making is high on action

    Amaran is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, portraying the struggles and sacrifices of the soldiers.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Aug 2024 4:21 PM GMT
    Amarans making is high on action
    X

    From the making video of Amaran (Screengrab)

    CHENNAI: On account of Independence Day, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran released the making video of the film. Kamal Haasan's vocal rendition has elevated the whole video. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead.

    Amaran is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, portraying the struggles and sacrifices of the soldiers.

    The film is backed by Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music and Anbariv duo is handling the stunts.

    CH Sai is behind the lens, while R Kalaivannan is the editor. Amaran is all set to hit the screens on October 31, eyeing Deepavali holiday.

    SivakarthikeyanAmaran MovieIndependence DayKamal HaasanRajkumar PeriasamySai Pallavi
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick