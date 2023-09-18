Allu Arjun poses with wife Sneha as he shares glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

MUMBAI: Known for his dynamic performances on the silver screen, versatile actor Allu Arjun has once again proved that his festive spirit knows no bounds as he, along with his family, welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home with open arms, sharing the joy of the festival with his ardent fans.

The 'Pushpa' star took to Instagram to extend his warm wishes to his ardent fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. What caught the attention of his followers was the delightful picture he shared -- a glimpse of the beloved Ganesha idol adorning his home.

The idol was a sight to behold, beautifully adorned with vibrant decorations and radiant lighting, reflecting the festive fervour that Allu Arjun brings to every celebration.

Joining Allu Arjun in the festive spirit are his dearest family members who look equally excited to bring their beloved Ganpati bappa home.

In the Instagram Stories, he is seen posing along with his wife Sneha Reddy in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit.

The actor is wearing a white kurta pajama, while Sneha wore a yellow floral saree, and paired it with a magenta pink coloured sleeveless blouse.

It’s not just Ganesh Chaturthi that witnesses Allu Arjun's infectious enthusiasm; the actor is known for celebrating various festivals with equal gusto.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

The first instalment 'Pushpa: The Rise' depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.