All We Imagine as Light is first Indian film to compete at Cannes

CHENNAI: Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light is the first Indian film to compete at the 77th Cannes Film Festival after 30 years for the main competition section.

All We Imagine as Light is the first Indian film contending in the Palme d’Or segment, since 1994’s Swaham.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the film which shows the lives of two women, each navigating their own tumultuous journeys in the city of Mumbai. The film stars actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in prominent roles.

Previously, Hridhu has acted in Brinda master’s Tamil film Thugs. He was also seen alongside Vijay Sethupathy in Mumbaikar. Hridhu has also played a crucial part in the web series Crash Course, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of All We Imagine as Light has become popular internationally. It is one of the 19 films competing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and is Payal Kapadia’s first venture into feature filmmaking.