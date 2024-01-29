'Alias' reunion: Jennifer Garner call on Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin in NYC

NEW YORK: It's an ABC spy drama 'Alias' reunion! American actor Jennifer Garner shared a photo on Saturday night of herself smiling with two of her former co-stars, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

"NYC doesn't happen if I don't get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor," Jennifer captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

The trio, dressed up against the winter chill, posed outside with wide smiles. Rifkin, 84, stood out in the crowd, donning a bright yellow jacket and an orange scarf. Garner donned a black jacket on the left, while Garber, 74, stood on the opposite side, smirking in a dark blue jacket.

Alias aired for five seasons, from 2001 to 2006. Garner frequently reunites with the two men and recently attended the final performance of Garber's off-Broadway play, Love Letters, at New York's Irish Repertory Theatre in September.

"If you are my person and you are on stage I'll do what I can to see you. @therealvictorgarber is my person," she captioned a photo of herself with Garber on Instagram at the time.

In 'Alias,' Garner played Sydney Bristow, an international spy, and Garber portrayed her father, Jack Bristow. Rifkin played Sydney's antagonist, Arvin Sloan.

In a November 2023 appearance on The View, Garner expressed her thoughts on a reboot of the hit series, saying it would be up to JJ Abrams, the show's creator.

"Oh my gosh, would that be the most fun ever? That would be so fun," she said.

"You know, that's really, that's up to JJ Nobody has ever really brought it up."