Alia's "jet-lagged" Barbie avatar gets a thumbs up from diva Kareena

MUMBAI: A girl can never go wrong with pink. Actor Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram pictures are proof of this fact. Alia is currently in Brazil for Netflix's Tudum 2023, where the trailer of her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' will be unveiled.

Before attending one of the events, Alia took to social media and dropped a string of images in which she wore a pink outfit. She called herself 'Barbie' as she gave different expressions.

"This barbie is jet-lagged," Alia captioned the post. Alia looked beautiful in a pink satin skirt that she paired with a matching satin top and oversized blazer. The pictures garnered several likes and comments. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also left in awe with Alia's "Barbie" look. "Why you the best? cause you are ...," she commented.

Alia's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' will be out on Netflix on August 11. In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated." Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. Interestingly, Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' will also be released on the same day in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.