Alia Bhatt's saree for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony adorned with Ramayana motifs

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple on Monday, wore a saree which featured captivating Ramayana-themed border, adorned with intricate embroidery depicting pictures of Lord Ram, sacred Ram Setu, adding a touch of cultural richness to the occasion.

Alia was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a white dhoti and kurta paired with a matching shawl.

The 'Gully Boy' fame actress looked beautiful in a sea-green coloured saree, and carried a matching shawl.

Alia's saree had a border which depicted the entire Ramayana through motifs. It had glimpses of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ram Setu.

She had tied up her hair in a clean bun and accessorised the look with earrings. The outfit was completed with a matching purse.

The photo of Alia's saree went viral on the internet in no time, and the actress received love and appreciation for the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in the American spy action thriller 'Heart of Stone'. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She next has 'Jigra' in her kitty. Alia is also the producer of the movie.