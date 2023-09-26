Alia Bhatt to star in director Vasan Bala’s next ‘Jigra’, film to release on this date

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced her next film with director Vasan Bala. Titled ‘Jigra’ the film will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

Post the success of the romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Alia will be again seen joining hands with KJo for the new project. On Tuesday, actor Alia took to her Instagram account and shared the announcement video of the film.

“Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024,” she captioned.

Karan also shared the announcement video and captioned it, “The return of...my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage! JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Further deets about the project are still awaited. Soon after the ace filmmaker shared the announcement video, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Omg this is amazing,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Looks amazing.” Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ‘Jigra’ marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is on hold at the moment.

“We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan told Variety.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.