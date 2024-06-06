Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood celebs who redefined maternity fashion

MUMBAI: With the recent arrival of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's first child, a baby girl, it's a great time to look back at how Bollywood divas have kept their fashion game strong during pregnancy. These celebrities have proven that maternity fashion can be both comfortable and stylish. Let's take a look at the Bollywood stars who redefined maternity fashion.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, now mom to Raha, broke the internet when she posted a picture of her ultrasound. Pregnancy didn’t stop Alia from being a fashion icon. She was often seen flaunting her pregnancy glow in bell-sleeved dresses with minimal make-up, showcasing her natural beauty. Alia’s maternity style was all about comfort combined with elegance.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma took the internet by storm with her pregnancy announcement in 2020. Anushka shared many aspects of her pregnancy, including a memorable post of her doing a headstand. She stayed active with yoga and even landed a Vogue India cover showcasing her baby bump. Anushka’s style was a mix of comfort wear and trendy outfits, making maternity fashion look effortless.
Sonam Kapoor
After four years of marriage, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in 2022. As the mom to baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, Sonam, a celebrated fashion icon, shared her journey openly on social media. She flaunted numerous maternity looks, proving that bold fashion choices can go hand-in-hand with pregnancy. From flowy dresses to chic ensembles, Sonam's pregnancy wardrobe was nothing short of inspirational.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, who had her first child with husband Saif Ali Khan in 2016 and another in 2021, maintained a perfect balance between her personal life and career. After the birth of her first child, Taimur, she quickly returned to filming. Kareena's maternity style included a range of chic and comfortable outfits, from stylish kaftans to elegant gowns, proving that pregnancy is no barrier to looking fabulous.
Bipasha Basu
In August 2022, Bipasha Basu confirmed her pregnancy with an intimate Instagram post featuring her and husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple’s hands were lovingly placed on her baby bump. Throughout her pregnancy, Bipasha kept her fashion game strong, posting pictures in beautiful maternity dresses. She embraced her bump with pride, showing that maternity fashion can be glamorous and heartwarming.
