Alia Bhatt lauds Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' for its flying start at box-office

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is thrilled about Rajesh A Krishan's heist comedy 'Crew.' The movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, surprised everyone by achieving the largest opening ever for a movie led by women worldwide. Alia praised the women both on-screen and behind the scenes for their success.

Alia on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a poster of 'Crew,' featuring the three leading ladies. She wrote, "This #Crew has smashed the BO (sparkle emoji). Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen."

Kriti posted Alia's wishes on her Instagram Stories and wrote back, "Aliaa. Thanks love (red heart emoji)."

Kriti and Alia both won the National Award for Best Actress last year for their roles in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Alia has also confessed her admiration for Kareena, who is now her sister-in-law. The two even appeared together on the couch for an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 last year.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has had a great start at the Box Office. According to estimates, the film opened to Rs 10.28 crore in India and grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on Day 1.

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.