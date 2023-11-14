Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her look from her next film 'Jigra'

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her next film 'Jigra', on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her look from the film. Taking to Instagram, the actor treated fans with beautiful monochromatic behind-the-scenes pictures.

The first photo captured Alia getting ready for a scene in a white shirt and black coat, with makeup artists working on her look for the shot. She can be seen posing against a glass window of sorts with a coat in her hands in the next image. Sharing the images, she wrote, "directors lens @vasanbala #JIGRA." As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and followers flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "All the best Aloo. Super excited for Jigra. Loved you as Rani Chatterjee this year."



Alia recently started shooting for 'Jigra' in Mumbai and posted several photos from the film's set. Sharing a string of pictures from Day 1 of shooting, she wrote, "& we're rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.