Alia Bhatt exudes boss lady vibes at 'Poacher' trailer launch

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt who attended the trailer launch of the upcoming crime series 'Poacher' on Thursday, wowed everyone with her exquisite style.

She exuded charm with her outfit choice of a pantsuit with hues of blue and green.

Makers of the upcoming crime series 'Poacher' unveiled its official trailer on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Prime Video shared the trailer that they captioned, "a story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on Feb 23. Trailer out now!"

'Poacher' is produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as Executive Producer of the series.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless and incessant killing of elephants. It follows a diverse group of wildlife custodians comprising forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, in their relentless quest to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

Based on true events, 'Poacher' sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed, emphasizing the potential risks and endangering these species.

Talking about the series, executive producer Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie's powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world."

"Being a part of Poacher has been a transformative experience for me. My character is intricately layered, having nuances of a strong-willed forest official with deep empathy and love for wildlife," shared Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the determined Forest Department officer, Mala Jogi.

"She is driven to bring the poachers to trial, and goes beyond the call of duty to unearth the deep and wide network of ivory smuggling. The series will compel viewers to ponder on the irreversible impact of humans' actions on animals and the environment. It is a story that needed to be told, and I am grateful to be a part of a forthright project highlighting such an important issue, "

"I'm thrilled to be part of Poacher, which sensitively deals with the dire issue of animal poaching for selfish gains. The series explores the complicated world of crime, corruption, and cover-ups related to elephant ivory poaching, which was creatively and conceptually exciting," said Roshan Mathew, who portrays the role of an NGO worker in the series, Alan Joseph.

"As someone who empathizes with the cause, I feel fortunate to play a character that deeply cares about nature and works for its protection. Richie's masterful direction and the authenticity of the story make this series an exciting watch for anyone who enjoys crime dramas. With Prime Video making it available to audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories, I am hoping that Poacher will surely have a significant impact."

"Over the course of my acting career, I have been a part of many projects, played a lot of diverse roles, and loved each one of them, but Poacher holds a special place in my repertoire and heart. From the moment I read the script, it intrigued me and compelled me to be a part of the narrative," shared Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who essays the character fo Neel Bannerjee, the field director from the Kerala Forest Department.

"The story tugs at your conscience, making you feel a myriad of emotions, from anger, rage, sadness to helplessness and hope. Such stories need to be told to bring a deeper impact in society. It's about valuing and treasuring life in all its forms. And I am really looking forward to seeing the audiences' reactions to the series,"

'Poacher' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 23 in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.