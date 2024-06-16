Alia Bhatt drops throwback pics with late grandfather on his birthday

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt took a trip down memory lane by sharing a series of throwback pictures with her late grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who passed away last year. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Alia posted a bundle of happy pictures, capturing precious moments with her grandfather.

Along with the pictures, Alia wrote an emotional note that read, "Happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."

Last year, when her grandfather passed away, the 'Raazi' actress mourned his loss by sharing a throwback video from his birthday celebrations on Instagram. She penned an emotional note, remembering her "hero."

"My grandpa. My hero...Played golf till 93...Worked till 93..Made the best omelette..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial ''Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.



