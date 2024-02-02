Alia Bhatt can't wait to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', calls it "Pure magic"

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt can’t wait to watch filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ after the intriguing asset of the show unveiled on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram story, Ali shared the video and wrote, “Pure magic. Can not wait!!!!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan) and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of ‘Heeramandi’ world.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform, Netflix India treated fans with first look posters and wrote in the caption, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”

‘Heeramandi’ has been Bhansali’s one of the most important projects.

Talking about it, Bhansali earlier said, “This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.”

The makers described the show as “a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans).”

‘Heeramandi’ will be out on OTT this year.

Meanwhile, Alia is all set to come back with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his next epic saga ‘Love & War’.along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Alia is busy shooting for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.