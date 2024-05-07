Alia Attends MET Gala In Sabyasachi Saree That Took 'Collective Effort' Of 163 Individuals

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt attended the prestigious MET Gala wearing a saree by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, meticulously crafted by 163 "dedicated individuals" investing “1965-man hours” to make the “ethereal ensembles”.

Alia shared her MET Gala look on Instagram, radiantly donning the saree on the carpet. The saree's colour palette paid homage to "nature’s beauty."

Describing her look, Alia said it’s called the "Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity."

"Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own," she added.

“Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of #SabyasachiMukherjee, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility.”

The actress added: “We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.”

Talking about the look, Alia said she chose a delicate nostalgia for “hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress.”

“Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.”

The actress then went on to thank her crew for the look.

“As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort.

"A big thank you to #AnaitaShroffAdajania, #LakshmiLehr, #PuneetSaini, #AmitThakur, #DollyJain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'. Teamwork makes the dream work. #MetGala2024 #GardenOfTime.”

The MET Gala is an annual fundraising event which is held in celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It is one of the most exclusive events of the year.