Ali Fazal to join 'Kandahar' franchise as sequel is in works

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal will be seen joining the 'Kandahar' franchise as sequel is in the works.

The film’s director, Ric Roman Waugh is known for creating some incredible franchises be it London Has Fallen and Olympus has Fallen or the Greenland series.

Renowned for his roles in Hollywood's films such as the Gerard Butler-led 'Kandahar,' 'Death on the Nile' alongside Gal Gadot, and the British biographical drama 'Victoria & Abdul' with Judi Dench, Ali Fazal's journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide and has truly become one of the biggest names from India to have found incredible success in the west.

A source revealed: “Ric is known for creating franchise films. And Kandahar too ended on a cliffhanger with a prospect of a sequel. Ali was the lead antagonist and will be reprising his role in the sequel. The film will soon start development.”

Released in 2023, ‘Kandahar’ follows a CIA operative and his translator, who flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.