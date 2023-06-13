Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' to stream on OTT from this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the action thriller 'Kandahar' on Tuesday announced the digital streaming date of their film. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of the film which they captioned, "An undercover CIA operative in a race against time in the heart of Afghanistan! #KandaharOnPrime, June 16."

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from June 16.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh's, the film features an ensemble cast including Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in pivotal roles.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, 'Kandahar' follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

"Kandahar releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me," said actor Ali Fazal. "Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video."