Ali Abbas Zafar: In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the canvas is raw, rugged

MUMBAI: The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ treated fans to a glimpse with the 'making of real action film' video. The director Ali Abbas Zafar said the canvas in the film is very raw and rugged.

The video offers a thrilling sneak peek into the high-octane action sequences and breathtaking visuals that await viewers.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct of feeling scared, an instinct of trying to achieve something which is impossible!”

“In this movie the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, its going to be a treat for action lovers”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added that ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has two biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time.

He revealed the intention behind shooting for the film.

“We shot with an intention that action jo hona chahiye wo dhamakedaar hona chiye aur real hona chahiye, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes,” he added.

Further adding to this, producer Vashu Bhagnani add said: “Haar cheez Ali ne pehle bola tha, VFX kaam se kaam, mujhe haar cheez real karna hai, Mujhe bohot ghabrahat hoti thi aaj k zamane mein itna bada action real kaise ho sakta hai aur humne dekh liya.”

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, along with starring talented actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Scheduled for a multi-lingual release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to captivate audiences of all ages and make a significant impact at the box office.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ films.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. As predicted by Trade Pandits this Pooja Entertainment production is set to break all Big Screen records on Eid April 2024.