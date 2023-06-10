Begin typing your search...

Akshay's 'OMG 2', Sunny's 'Gadar 2', 'Animal' to clash at box office this Aug

Recently, several reports suggested that the makers of 'Animal' have decided to push the release date of their film.

ByANIANI|10 Jun 2023 4:31 AM GMT
Akshays OMG 2, Sunnys Gadar 2, Animal to clash at box office this Aug
X

Gadar 2, OMG 2, Animal (Image source: Twitter)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: From 'Lagaan' VS 'Gadar' to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan', Bollywood has seen various big box office clashes and the moviegoers are set for another mega clash between three big Hindi films this August.

The makers of Akshay Kumar's next film 'OMG 2' announced the official release date of their film on Friday. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2' and actor Ranbir Kapoor's next action film 'Animal'.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of 'OMG 2' and announced the official release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the poster which he captioned, "We are coming, You will also come. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Talking about 'Gadar 2', the film will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reprise their roles, with Utkarsh Sharma also joining the cast.

It is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001.

On June 9, the makers of 'Gadar' re-released their film in cinema halls and actor Sunny Deol arrived in Delhi and Jaipur for the premiere of his film.

Fans gathered around the cinema halls and were seen cheering for the 'Ghayal' actor

. During the promotions, the actor was seen in a turbaned look just like his character Tara Singh from the film.

AkshaykumarOMG 2BollywoodcinemaInstagramPostposterGadar 2FansSunny DeolRomantic Action FilmRanbir KapoorAnimal movieOTT.
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X