Akshay's 'OMG 2', Sunny's 'Gadar 2', 'Animal' to clash at box office this Aug

MUMBAI: From 'Lagaan' VS 'Gadar' to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan', Bollywood has seen various big box office clashes and the moviegoers are set for another mega clash between three big Hindi films this August.

The makers of Akshay Kumar's next film 'OMG 2' announced the official release date of their film on Friday. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2' and actor Ranbir Kapoor's next action film 'Animal'.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of 'OMG 2' and announced the official release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the poster which he captioned, "We are coming, You will also come. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Talking about 'Gadar 2', the film will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reprise their roles, with Utkarsh Sharma also joining the cast.

It is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001.

On June 9, the makers of 'Gadar' re-released their film in cinema halls and actor Sunny Deol arrived in Delhi and Jaipur for the premiere of his film.

Fans gathered around the cinema halls and were seen cheering for the 'Ghayal' actor

. During the promotions, the actor was seen in a turbaned look just like his character Tara Singh from the film.

'Hindustan zindabad tha hai aur rahega'



Sunny Deol during Gadar 2 promotions in the national capital today #SunnyDeol #Gadar2 #GadarEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/qAjFs51loD — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) June 9, 2023

In one of the videos, Sunny Deol can be seen delivering his iconic dialogue, "Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega" The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick, which also starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role, mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience." Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller film 'Animal' is helmed by the 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Recently, several reports suggested that the makers of 'Animal' have decided to push the release date of their film. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, shared a picture and wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE... #Animal is NOT postponed... DON'T believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay weekend]. #BhushanKumar." Earlier the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film the 'Sanju' actor in which he could be seen holding an axe under his arm with blood stains on his shoulder and lighting up a cigarette. Although a new announcement from the makers of 'Animal', amid speculations of the film being postponed, is still awaited. Apart from these three big releases, actor Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' will also release on OTT giant Netflix on the same day. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' also stars actor Gal Gadot in the lead role. Also, Rajinikanth's upcoming action film 'Jailer' will be releasing a day earlier, on August 10. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the film's plot is still under wraps, and it belongs to the action genre. The cast includes Kannada-language cinema star Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam-language cinema legend Mohanlal and Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan from the Baahubali franchise. This Independence Day, moviegoers could treat themselves to 5 big releases. So, book your pick for a movie date on I-Day!





