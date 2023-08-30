Akshay wishes sister Alka on Raksha Bandhan, calls her “pillar of strength”

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to his sister Alia Bhatia on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a throwback picture with his sister which he captioned, “Jo tu mere naal hai te zindagi wich sab change My sister, my pillar of strength since day one.

Happy #RakshaBandhan”

Akshay share a very healthy bond with his sister. Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. “Always Love You My Khiladi King,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Wishing you a very happy rakshabandhan alka dii nd akkii sir” A user wrote, “God bless you both.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s latest release ‘OMG 2’ which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles has minted Rs 126. 42 crores at the Indian box office. 'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and seems to have turned the tide in his career after a string of flops.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres in February 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.