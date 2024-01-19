Akshay Oberoi’s reason to be part of ‘Fighter’ is his son Avyaan

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi has shared his reason for being part of the film ‘Fighter’, and revealed that one of the main motivations behind his involvement in the project is his son, Avyaan.

Known for his commitment to roles that resonate with authenticity, Akshay has consistently sought projects that align with his values, ensuring that his work becomes a source of pride for his son.

The opportunity to portray the role of an Air Force pilot in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’ held special significance for Oberoi as it allowed him to fulfil a cherished dream while creating a cinematic experience that his son can cherish.

Akshay said: “I am thrilled to be a part of 'Fighter,' and my decision to take on the role of an Air Force pilot was deeply influenced by my desire to create something my son, Avyaan, could truly be proud of. As a father, there's an immense joy in knowing that he'll watch me on screen, soaring through the skies in a military uniform.”

Thrilled at the prospect of his son witnessing him soar through the skies in a military uniform, Akshay believes that his portrayal of an Air Force pilot will evoke excitement and pride in young Avyaan.

The ‘Love Hostel’ fame actor further said: “He It's not just a role for me; it's a way of sharing a dream with my son and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Siddharth Anand has crafted a remarkable film, and being part of such an exciting project alongside Hrithik and Deepika is an opportunity I couldn't pass up.”

Akshay, who will be seen as Basheer Khan in ‘Fighter’ added: “I hope the movie resonates with audiences and becomes a film that families can enjoy together."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' boasts an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

It is slated to release on January 25.