Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ to now release on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar-starrer “Khel Khel Mein” will arrive almost a month early in theatres as the makers have now set the film for release on August 15.

Production house T-Series shared the new release date of the film on its official social media handles on Wednesday night.

The comedy-drama was earlier scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 6.

“This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres. #KhelKhelMein #August15,” T-Series posted on Instagram.

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame, "Khel Khel Mein” also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.



On August 15, "Khel Khel Mein" will have a box office clash with two other big-ticket movies -- John Abraham's "Vedaa" and Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

According to the makers, "Khel Khel Mein” aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a "rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary".

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.