Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'OMG 2', has released a small clip which gives out some details about both his character, as well as the tone of the film.

Akshay will this time be playing the role of Lord Shiva, and so far it's a bit of a mystery of what exactly he'll be like.

The clip which the actor posted on his Instagram account shows him in the form of Mahadev sadhu inside a police station where he is telling the officers that he will burn the city if his stuff is not found. In a humorous exchange, he goes on to say that his anger knows no bounds and once he is enraged then it took him 13 days to cool down.

After that it intercuts to his more intimidating form as a messenger of Shiva in human form walking the Earth with the track ‘Har Har Mahadev’ playing in the background with Pankaj Tripathi folding his hands in reverence alongside many devotees.

The clip is in fact a subtly dark but still comedic reference to the event that in Hindu mythology known as the ‘Shiva Tandava’ where the deity was enraged at the death of Sati, who has Lord Shiva’s first wife, later reborn as Parvati.

This led him to a violent cosmic dance called ‘Tandava’ to express his grief and rage. In this violent dance he almost consumed the whole cosmos, until his anger cooled down 13 days later.

‘OMG 2’ is one of Bollywood’s biggest films of August this year alongside ‘Gadar 2’.

The movie in a surprising twist had earlier been given an A certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification in India, despite the movie not being solely aimed at adults.

Directed by Amit Rai, the movie will star Akshay, Pankaj, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil, hitting theatres on August 11, 2023.