Akshay Kumar, Pankaj’s ‘OMG:2’ new track to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘OMG:2’ are all set to unveil the second song of the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The song will be out on July 27.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared a new motion poster of the song and wrote, “#HarHarMahadev song out tomorrow. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

In the song’s poster, Akshay could be seen in striking a pose while looking straight into the camera, with ash on his face, hair and whole body. As soon as the poster was release, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. A fan commented, “Har har Mahadev.. super.” Another fan wrote, “most energetic song loading.” “Can't Wait,” a fan wrote.

Recently the makers unveiled the film’s official teaser and the first track ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ which received good response from the audience. Talking about ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ the song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. It has been beautifully penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and also composed by them along with Raahi.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy.

Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Not only that, he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. Pankaj, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Fukrey 3'.