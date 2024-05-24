Akshay Kumar looks back at his 'Bloody 10' childhood group: 'Humne danga macha ke rakha'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar has opened up on his childhood 'boys group' story, sharing about his real friends from kindergarten, adding how they keep him grounded.

Akshay, who appeared as the first guest on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show 'Dhawan Karenge', discussed about his life and friends.

The actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' said: "We had a boys group named 'Bloody 10' in childhood. We were 10 friends, which is how that name came about. I'm still in touch with five to six of my friends from that group."

"Humne school mein danga macha ke rakha hua tha. I still meet at least some of them every month; they are my real friends since we all know each other from kindergarten. They are the ones who keep me grounded. I feel the school days and memories are the best, and whenever we meet, we discuss those things and enjoy a lot," added Akshay.

'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Meanwhile, Akshay next has 'Sarfira', 'Singham Again', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Kannappa' in the pipeline.