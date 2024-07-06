Akshay greets 'power house' Ranveer on his 39th b'day with a dance video

MUMBAI: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared a fun dancing video with Ranveer Singh on his 39th birthday, expressing his hope that the actor's infectious energy will always keep him going places.



Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a Reel video in which he and his 'Singham Again' co-star can be seen dancing to Karan Aujla and Ikky's song 'Softly'.

Ranveer is wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching joggers, complemented by a black cap and sneakers.

The birthday boy holds his boombox on his shoulder while grooving with Akshay on the street at night.

Akshay, on the other hand, is dressed in a black half-sleeve T-shirt and lavender pajamas.

The duo candidly dances to the tunes of 'Softly'.

The post is captioned: "Happy birthday Ranveer Singh, you powerhouse of a man! Hope your infectious energy always keeps you going places. Enjoy your day. Love and prayers."

Actress Rakul Preet also took to Instagram Stories to pen a birthday note for Ranveer.

She wrote: "Cheers to the man who brings boundless energy and unparalleled passion to everything he does. Happy birthday Ranveer Singh."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared a monochrome selfie with Ranveer and posted: "Happy birthday to the man whose energy can light up an entire city! You're a supernova of an actor. Keep dazzling the world with your awesomeness!! Love you, my brother!!"

On the work front, Ranveer made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the romantic comedy 'Band Baaja Baaraat', alongside Anushka Sharma. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films.

He has since featured in movies like 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Lootera', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gully Boy', and the most recent film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Ranveer's next project is 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The multi-starrer film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

It is directed by Rohit Shetty, who co-produced it under Rohit Shetty Picturez with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films.

The movie is set to be released this Diwali.