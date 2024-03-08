Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball Z' passes away at 68

WASHINGTON: Akira Toriyama, the creator of the popular Japanese animated series 'Dragon Ball Z' passed away at the age of 68. Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma.

Taking to X, the Makers of 'Dragon Ball Z' confirmed the news on their official handle.

They shared a post, that reads, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68." "It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," the note further reads.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come." As per the statement, a funeral service for Toriyama had already been held "with his family and very few relatives." His family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning, requesting that individuals refrain from sending flowers or other gifts.

"We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime. Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family.

Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always," the note added. As per PEOPLE, 'Dragon Ball Z' originally debuted in Japan in the 1980s, before also becoming popular in the United States.