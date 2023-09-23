Akhil Akkineni starrer action spy thriller 'Agent' to stream on OTT from this date

MUMBAI: After theatrical release, Akhil Akkineni and Mammotty starrer action-packed spy-thriller ‘Agent’ is all set for its OTT journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Liv shared a video and captioned it, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush!The Agent starring Mammotty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept. #SonyLIV #AgentOnSonyLIV #Agent.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Surender Reddy, Agent revolves around Rickey, an aspiring RAW agent who is assigned a challenging mission by RAW chief Colonel Mahadev, also known as The Devil. Ricky must infiltrate as a rookie to apprehend Dharma, aka The God, a former RAW agent who harbours a monstrous plan to destroy India.

With a star cast that includes Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Denzil Smith, and Vikramjeet Virk, among others, Agent boasts some power-packed performances. In addition to direction, the film’s screenplay is written by Surender Reddy, while its story is penned by renowned writer Vakkantham Vamsi. It is bankrolled by Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Director Surender Reddy said in a statement, “With Agent, we aimed to create an immersive cinematic experience that combines gripping storytelling, high-octane action, and compelling performances. We are thrilled to partner with Sony LIV to bring this adrenaline-fueled ride directly to the screens of movie enthusiasts worldwide. Get ready for some jaw-dropping twists and suspense!”

Akhil Akkineni shared his experience, “Portraying the character of Rickey in Agent has been a transformative experience for me. This film has it all – intense action, mind-blowing twists, and a captivating narrative that will leave you wanting more. I believe audiences will be enthralled by the elements of mystery that unfold throughout the film. And I am super-excited for Agent’s OTT premiere on Sony LIV, where viewers can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.”

‘Agent’ will stream from September 29 on Sony Sony LIV.