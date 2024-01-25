Akansha Ranjan Kapoor resumes ‘MaayaOne’ shoot in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, is back on the sets of her Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’ as she has resumed the film’s shooting in Hyderabad.

The actress took a break from filming as she flew down from Hyderabad to Mumbai to spend time with her friends and family.

The film, which marks her Telugu cinema debut, also stars Sundeep Kishan, and is directed by C.V. Kumar.

‘MaayaOne’ promises to be a gripping tale, with the pairing of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sundeep Kishan adding an extra layer of excitement for fans. The chemistry between the two actors is highly anticipated.

Expressing her enthusiasm for returning to the shoot, Akansha said: "I'm thrilled to be back on the sets of ‘MaayaOne’ in Hyderabad. It is an exhilarating homecoming after a delightful New Year break with my dear ones in Mumbai. I genuinely missed the vibrant energy of the set and couldn't be more thrilled to be back.”

She further mentioned: “The warm welcome from the incredible director, C.V. Kumar, and the entire crew including my talented co-actor Sundeep Kishan, has been heartwarming. Their enthusiasm and support have made my return even more special, and I'm eager to dive back into the magic we're creating together on this extraordinary journey.”

Akansha further emphasised the collaborative aspect of filmmaking, expressing her admiration for the entire team: "The energy and passion that CV Kumar Sir brings to the sets are truly contagious. Beyond CV Kumar Sir, the entire team is a powerhouse of talent.”

“From the crew behind the camera to my co-star Sundeep Kishan and everyone involved, there's a collective dedication to delivering something special to the audience. Being a part of such a talented and passionate team is truly a rewarding experience, and I can't wait for viewers to witness the magic we are creating with ‘Maaya One’,” she added.

‘MaayaOne’ is the direct sequel and remake of the 2017 Tamil sci-fi thriller ‘Maayavan’.