Ajith goes the Billa way in Good Bad Ugly’s second-look poster, zoom in!

CHENNAI: Taking the fans on a surprise ride, the makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly unveiled an important update on Thursday. The second-look poster of the film was released, with a lot of hints.

The poster featured Ajith in a prisoner’s attire surrounded by blazing guns. It also had the words, ‘God Bless U Mamae’. What is special about the poster is that we could see Billa 2007 Ajith in his sunglasses. The actor also looks rugged and with his top, which is a prison inmate top has the number 63. The first-look poster was unveiled in May, in which he was seen wearing a green miami shirt and a full sleeve tattoo. He was leaning on a table that had pistols and knuckle dusters.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the team is planning a casting coup of sorts from across India and away for Good Bad Ugly. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film on a grand scale. The shooting has already begun in Hyderabad.



The film will feature music by Devi Sri Prasad. Abhinandan Ramanujam, who worked with Adhik in Mark Antony, is handling the camera. Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.

Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for a Pongal release next year.