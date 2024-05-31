Ajay Devgn unveils 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' first poster, fans react

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', also starring Tabu. Now, the actor has shared the first poster of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the poster of the film. He wrote in the caption, "An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser Out Today!In cinemas 5th July, 2024."

In the poster, entire face of Ajay has not been revealed which ignites the interest of his fans.

One of his fans commented, "Blockbuster ki mehak aari hai"

Another wrote, "Auron Main Kahan dum tha Movie suparhit hogi Megastar Ajay Devgan sir"

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023.

The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

The makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' offered a sneak peek into the film at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

