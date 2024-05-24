Ajay Devgn thanks officials and locals in J&K for smooth shoot

SRINAGAR: Completing one of his main schedules for 'Singham Again' in Kashmir, actor Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude to the officials and local people in the Valley for the support provided to the team to conduct the film's shoot smoothly.

In a video shared on 'X', Ajay said, "Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation... It's a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here."

On Instagram, director Rohit Shetty shared pictures of the actor in Kashmir and wrote, "Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir."

With this film, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role of Bajirao Singham. Giving a glimpse into his look in the third instalment of 'Signham', Rohit Shetty further wrote, "BAJIRAO SINGHAM! SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE...SINGHAM AGAIN... COMING SOON"

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Released initially in 2011, 'Singham' starred Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, which was followed by its sequel 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the Union Territory for shooting movies and other projects.

"The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie, praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir. "The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. Everyone enjoyed. We love you very much," he added.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.