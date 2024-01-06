Ajay Devgn returning for 'Raid 2', movie to release in November 2024

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn is officially returning for the sequel to his 2018 hit ''Raid'', the makers announced on Saturday.



Titled ''Raid 2'', the movie is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part that saw Devgn playing the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The sequel, which is started production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024, T-Series announced on its social media handles.

''The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in #Raid2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024,'' the studio posted on Instagram.

''Raid'', which also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.



According to the makers, ''Raid2'' will celebrate the ''unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department'' and narrate a true case from their books. The movie has started shooting in Mumbai and will also be extensively filmed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Devgn will be next seen in ''Maidaan'', a period sports drama, as well as Rohit Shetty's ''Singham Again'' and Neeraj Pandey's ''Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha''.