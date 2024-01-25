Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan take us into world of 'Shaitaan' in supernatural thriller teaser

MUMBAI: Finally, makers of the supernatural thriller based on black magic titled 'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared an intriguing teaser video.

While the teaser takes you into the world of Shaitaan, R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end will surely give the chills. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana!#ShaitaanTeaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March, 2024." As soon as the teaser was released, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Now my excitement has increased even more." Another user commented, "Can't wait." Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8. Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

